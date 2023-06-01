Thursday, June 1, 2023
Millionaires, close to returning to a League final: the accounts

June 1, 2023
Millionaires, close to returning to a League final: the accounts


America vs. millionaires

Beckham David Castro celebrates the goal that gave Millonarios the victory.

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

Photo:

Juan Pablo Rueda. TIME

The victory against América in Cali was a blow of authority. It has a very favorable outlook.

Millonarios achieved a gold-worthy victory in Cali, defeating América 0-1 at Pascual Guerrero, with an early goal from young Beckham David Castro, three minutes into the game.

The team led by Alberto Gamero reached seven points after three games and is already three ahead of América and Boyacá Chicó and six over Medellín.

Millos also has the advantage that the regulations give him for having been seeded in the home run: any tie in points allows him to win the position against his rivals.

Millionaires accounts to reach the final

Thanks to all of the above, Millonarios is very close to qualifying for the final of the League. He has two games in Bogotá, against América and Medellín.

If they win, they would reach 13 units and would become unattainable, since that is the maximum figure that the reds from Cali and Boyacá Chicó could reach. For Medellín the panorama was very complicated, because, maximum, it can reach 10.

This Saturday, even, Millionaires could get the quota for the definition of the title in advance: For this, they need a victory for Medellín against Boyacá Chicó, first thing in the morning, and then defeat América in El Campín.

With that combination of results, it would reach 10 points and the other three teams in home run B would have four. They could match it on points, but the regulations give Millos the advantage.

SPORTS

More sports news

