Millionaires, champion: the millionaire that the team will receive for its 16th star

Millionaire Colombian soccer champion in the BetPlay league.
CÃ©sar Melgarejo/ El Tiempo @cesarmelgarejia
Millionaires Colombian soccer champion in the BetPlay league.
The Bogotá team achieved glory in El Campín. And his feat has a huge economic prize.
Millonarios defeated Atlético Nacional 3-2 on penalties, after drawing this Saturday at one goal in regular time, and was crowned champion at El Campín.
Alberto Gamero’s team achieved glory in front of their fans. And, in addition, he will receive a good economic prize for his title number 16.
The millionaire prize of millionaires champion
Although it has not been made official, the prize that the Colombian soccer directives will give to Millionaires will be around 500 thousand dollars, which was the value given to last year’s champions.
In Colombian pesos, at today’s rate, the amount would rise to two billion.
(Video: the penalty that gave Millonarios the title against Nacional in El Campín).
And even so, that is not the ‘jackpot’ because the champion of this first semester will have the right to directly access the group stage of the next Copa Libertadores, which in the current edition represents an initial prize of USD 3,000,000 , plus 300,000 dollars per game won that Conmebol gives for “sports merit.”
So, without playing in the next Libertadores, Millionaires will receive about 12,500 million pesos. Thus, his prize would be more than 14 billion.
