Oscar Cortes came motivated from Colombia sub-20 team. Motivated and inspired. Wishing to make it clear that in millionaires wants to shine This Saturday Cortés did everything right, put the spark in the blue attack and scored the goals of the victory against Jaguares, 2-1, on date 5 of the League.

Millionaires did not have the suspended Mackalister and Daniel CatañoDaniel Ruiz is no longer there, so the young Cortés threw the party at El Campín, sealed the victory and was the best player on the pitch.

The fans went to see Castro’s goals, and they left dazzled by the goals of the young Cortés.

He was the most dynamic player, a good partner, a good dribble, a good shot. He tested the goalkeeper several times, as if refining his aim, as preparing what would be his most accurate shots.

In one of those test shots there was a previous gig with Castro, and when Cortés saw the panorama, he took the brilliant shot. It was not a goal. It was a warning.

The goal did not come

Millionaires found himself with a rival who stood up well, sometimes far behind, but not always. Jaguares waited to see how threatening Millonarios was, and when he saw him half tangled, he attacked him.

Millionaires vs. Jaguars in El Campin. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

What’s more, in the first half, Jaguares was able to strike but Duarte was scared in front of the goalkeeper Montero and did not know how to define.

And since Jaguares did not complete his great option, he had to see how Millonarios was clarified.

Castro, who made his debut with two goals for the blue team, had a good shot and lost the duel with goalkeeper Soto, but the most interesting thing about that play was that Cortés, the brilliant one, was the one who made the perfect pass, as if to Demonstrate that you can shine individually and collectively, defining or assisting.

courteous, lethal

Óscar Cortés celebrates his goals with Millonarios. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Cortés had the goal between his eyebrows, and it would be a matter of time before he could celebrate. It was an error by the visiting goalkeeper, who He left his arch to look for the tragedy. He left the ball raffled, the goal uncovered, and Cortés was the one who received and shot a shot with effect, half high, half slow, so that the goalkeeper could see the goal in the first row, in 66 minutes.

Cortés was the figure, without a doubt. He resolved the victory, but he had something else on his hands: already towards the end of the game Jáder Valencia had a great individual action, he feinted, once and twice, he threw the center and the one who arrived alone in the area was Cortés the brilliant, who only had to put his foot for the ball to bounce and go inside, and 2-0.

Cortés left with an ovation, and surely he will not forget this great night in which he brought out everything he has. Although it seems that he has much more.

At the end of the game, Jaguares discounted, because Millionaires got drunk with victory and fell asleep. A wall was lethal and Jhon Pérez scored a great goal, making it 2-1.

And that was all. Millonarios won thanks to Cortés, a diamond that shone on Saturday night at El Campín.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

