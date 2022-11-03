Millionaires celebrate and the memes do not miss the celebration

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaire Memes
Millionaire Memes
Humor in the networks with the blue title in the Colombia Cup.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
November 02, 2022, 10:25 PM
millionaires celebrated this Wednesday the title of the Colombia Cup, after beating Junior 2-0 in El Campín, and after losing 1-0 in the first leg.
In social networks, the memes were lit, but this time, the majority, with celebrations for the blue team for this crown that wins Alberto Gamer.
Memes of Millos champion
And the first title for the boss arrived, the first title for Alberto Gamero with Millonarios Ⓜ️!
Congratulations teacher, you can now say that you are a champion with Millionaires Ⓜ️! pic.twitter.com/vourgfHFNR
– Instant Football 🇨🇴⚡️ (@FutInstante_co) November 3, 2022
WHAT WE SUFFER, WHAT WE LIVE!!!
MILLIONAIRES IS A CHAMPION AGAIN, THANK YOU MY GOD!!!
I DON’T HAVE WORDS pic.twitter.com/m3YNFuOszD
— Alex 🏴🏴🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏼🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏴🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠🏠 🏴 🏴 🏴 🎄🏆 (@SirAlexMillos) November 3, 2022
