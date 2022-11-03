Thursday, November 3, 2022
Millionaires celebrate and the memes do not miss the celebration

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 3, 2022
in Sports
0


Millionaire Memes

Millionaire Memes

Millionaire Memes

Humor in the networks with the blue title in the Colombia Cup.

millionaires celebrated this Wednesday the title of the Colombia Cup, after beating Junior 2-0 in El Campín, and after losing 1-0 in the first leg.

In social networks, the memes were lit, but this time, the majority, with celebrations for the blue team for this crown that wins Alberto Gamer.

Memes of Millos champion

