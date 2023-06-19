Millionaires’ massively peaceful 77th birthday celebration ended up being marred by some outrageous acts of violence perpetrated by barras bravas, in the neighborhood of Santa Librada, in Usme.

Barras bravas de Millonarios destroy house in Usme

According to the victim’s complaint, Nearly 200 brave bars decided to attack a house where several families are staying. Everything, they say, because a man who was going to the property was wearing a green garment.

The subjects destroyed the facade with stones and sticks, entered the house and stole belongings.

“They arrived because a friend was wearing a green jumpsuit, they told him that he was a Nacional fan and we said that we were not from any team…”, the victim recounted in dialogue with CITYTV.



“They began to take out knives and they began to steal it. I went to my house and locked myself up”continued the affected.

Millionaires’ brave bars destroy and rob house Nearly 200 people entered the house, broke the windows, took televisions and even stole money.

Seeing one of the victims run, the baristas decided to chase him home. There, with sticks and stones, they destroyed the facade to gain entry.

“They destroyed my house, they stole my daughter’s things, they destroyed my wife’s motorcycle…”narrated the man, in a chat with CITYTV.

“They almost killed my son”said a woman, on the verge of tears, about the excesses.

Several families would live in the affected house who, after what happened, request the accompaniment of the authorities.The Bogotá Metropolitan Police reported that two adults were captured and a minor was apprehended.

*With reporting by Mayra Tenorio and Camilo Garzón, from CITYTV