Thursday, June 1, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Millionaires beats America and unleashes a hurricane of memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 1, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires beats America and unleashes a hurricane of memes


close

Millionaire Memes

Millionaires meme.

Millionaires meme.

On social networks there was a lot of humor with the match played in Cali.

See also  National vs. Millionaires: the memes did not forgive the defeat of the champion

Millionaires defeated America 0-1 this Wednesday at the Pascual Guerrero, in a match on date 3 of group B of the home runs of the League.

(It may interest you: Arbitration controversy in America vs. Millionaires: two plays of possible red card)

The blue victory fills the ambassador fans who dream of the championship final with optimism.

Humor broke out on social networks with funny memes that recall the work of Alberto Gamero, the arbitration of Jorge Duarte and the scarlet defeat.

the memes

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Millionaires #beats #America #unleashes #hurricane #memes

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Rise, fall and reinvention of memes, those internet machines

Rise, fall and reinvention of memes, those internet machines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result