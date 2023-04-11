Millionaires, at a great moment, look for early classification in the League

Millionaires live a placid present. He is doing well in the League, leader with 24 points, and started off on the right foot in the Copa Sudamericana with a win against Defensa y Justicia.

Alberto Gamero’s team seeks their rapid qualification to the next phase of the League that allows him to balance his payroll in the two competitions, and in that search he visits Atlético Huila this Tuesday (6:10 pm, with Win Sports + signal).

The ambassador team is showing great strength not only at home, but also as a visitor, and it is in that condition that they want to build their classification.

The challenge of Atlético Huila

Atlético Huila will be a good test because it is a team that, although it is going backwards in the table and is in the relegation zone, usually offers interesting games and could make Millos’ game uncomfortable.

“There are games in which the rival puts us a low block. We prepare to go to the front. We need a little more aim and a little more peace of mind when it comes to defining”, said Gamero when analyzing the victory against DIM. So the technician wants better aim, more efficiency.

DT waited until the last moment to define his squad list, taking advantage of the fact that there is no international tournament this week.

The great casualty is that of Leonardo Castro, who did not travel. Nor is the attacker Fernando Uribe part of the delegation to Neiva.

For the 3 points at Plazas Alcid! 🔵⚽️🔝 This is the group of players that will travel to Neiva to face Atlético Huila. 🔵⚪️ GO MILLIONAIRE! pic.twitter.com/s1OVGOGqt7 – Millionaires FC (@MillosFCoficial) April 10, 2023

“We need those three points to have peace of mind,” concluded the DT.

SPORTS

More sports news