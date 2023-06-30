Millionaires are eliminated from the South American Cup and their rivals take it out on memes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires Memes.
Humor on social networks was not long in coming.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
millionaires lost this Thursday in his visit to Defense and Justice 3-1 and was eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana.
The elimination was taken advantage of by the fans of other teams in Colombia who were unleashed on social networks with the best memes. A lot of humor on account of this misstep by the blue team.
Memes
Easy guys. You have already won what is and will be the most important title in your history. And always keep in mind: you are not ambassadors, you will forever be continental virgos 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/pxhiBGoFeO
— 👾 (@court_camilo_c) June 30, 2023
SPORTS
