Friday, June 30, 2023
Millionaires are eliminated from the South American Cup and their rivals take it out on memes

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires are eliminated from the South American Cup and their rivals take it out on memes

Memes

Millionaires Memes.

Millionaires Memes.

Humor on social networks was not long in coming.

millionaires lost this Thursday in his visit to Defense and Justice 3-1 and was eliminated in the Copa Sudamericana.

The elimination was taken advantage of by the fans of other teams in Colombia who were unleashed on social networks with the best memes. A lot of humor on account of this misstep by the blue team.

Memes

SPORTS

See also  England vs. United States: LIVE, World Cup in Qatar 2022

