Millionaires took a confident step at the start of the B quadrangular, after the 0-1 away victory against Nationalbut what is coming is not so easy.

Now, the next big challenge is once again the purslane team, but with a title at stake, that of the Betplay Cup, which will have its first round this Wednesday, at the stadium El Campin.

Sander Navaro drags from the junction with Cucuta in the semifinals, a discomfort in the back of his right leg that apparently is not serious but that for now prevents him from playing, which is why he is not in the squad.

Daniel Catano He finished the game against Nacional with a minor muscle load, to be expected after a month of absence while recovering from the last injury, which will be treated in the next few hours.

The archer is not there Álvaro Montero nor Juan Pablo Vargas, summoned by the national teams Colombia and Costa Rica, respectively. In replacement of the latter he entered the call Alex Moreno Paz.

The Bogotá cast did some work this Tuesday morning before returning for lunch, the obligatory rest and the talk, at the end of the afternoon, with the technician Alberto Gamero and the psychology unit, before the official press conference with the coach and Mackalister Silva.

