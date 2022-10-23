millionaires shipwreck. Of that powerful team that ruled the League and had more than enough, there is very little left. The panorama gave him a complete turnaround and today, with two games to play, he still hasn’t managed to qualify for home runs.

The blue team has gone six games in a row without a victory, and seven counting the one in the Colombia Cup against Junior. went against America, La Equidad, Santa Fe, Patriotas, Pereira and Tolima. Two points out of 18 possible.

That negative performance threatens your ranking. He is no longer second, he is no longer comfortable in the table, and today nothing is guaranteed. The worst thing is that the team lost the goal and the victory.

The mill accounts

Millonarios has 29 points and ends the day on Saturday the 19th in fifth place, teams like Eagles, Pasto, Santa Fe and America climbed up.

He has two games left, one postponed against Medellín, which will be played this Wednesday at El Campín, and the one on date 20 of the all-against-all phase, which will be next weekend against Alianza Petrolera, as a visitor.

Today, not even Águilas, who is the leader with 32, is classified mathematically, and this is due to how tight the table is, when the 12th place, which is La Equidad, fights with 27 points and could still score 30, that is, one more than Millionaires if he does not react in these two games.

Thus, the blue accounts are clear. Two wins, and he qualifies. A win and a draw, and he qualifies. A victory and a defeat would practically give him the classification, but not sure; two draws leave him in pain, since he would make 31. Two blue defeats could leave him out, depending on other results. The clear thing is that he continues to depend on himself.

The problem worsens with this Sunday’s games, as several of those who became direct rivals play. Nacional, which is eighth with 28, visits Pereira (28), whoever wins beats the ambassadors; In addition, Once Caldas (29) receives Alianza, if they win, they pass it on. Bucaramanga, who is 27, also plays as a visitor against Patriotas.

Thus, Millonarios is grateful that Medellín did not beat Jaguares on Saturday night, because it will no longer be out of the eight this Sunday.

As badly as it goes, he could close the date in eighth place. Incredible. This, if Caldas and Bucaramanga win and there is a winner between Pereira and Nacional. But beware, if Junior beats Cortuluá, he reaches 28 and tightens everything even more for date 20.

Millionaires, against all odds, had to get a calculator. You have a lot of savings, but nothing guaranteed. His match against Medellin will be decisive.

