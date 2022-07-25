Millionaires is the team with the most expensive payroll in Colombian socceraccording to the specialized portal ‘Transfermarkt’

According to the firm, recognized as a benchmark in the world of transfers, the squad of the Bogota team, which has an average age of 25 years, has a value of 22.05 million euros.

Although Millonarios does not have more renowned players, ‘Transfermarkt’ seems to assess the market projection of several of its young soccer players. Not in vain, the albiazul club surpasses Junior and Nacional on the list, two clubs that have recently invested more in hiring and that currently have names of greater weight in their teams.

The 10 most expensive squads in Colombian soccer

Luis Carlos Ruiz, player of Millionaires.

1. Millionaires – 22.05 million euros

2. Junior from Barranquilla – €21.98 million

3. Sports Tolima – 21.28 million euros

4. Atletico Nacional – €20.88 million

5. Independent Medellin – 14.18 million euros

6. America de Cali – €13.60 million

7. Deportivo Cali – €11.50 million

8. Once Caldas – 11.13 million euros

9. Atletico Bucaramanga – €9.68 million

10. Equity – 9.55 million euros



And the rest?

Action from the match Santa Fe vs. Cortuluá Photo: Cesar Melgarejo – THE TIME

The team that appears in the last box of the ranking is Cortuluáwith an estimated value of 5.50 million euros.

From the bottom of the table, Santa Fe surprises in 15th place, below teams such as Pereira, Alianza Petrolera, Águilas Doradas and Deportivo Pasto. The value of the campus of the Cardinal team is 7.40 million.

