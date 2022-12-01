Failure in Bogota. failure to Millionaires and Santa Fe. Neither of them could reach the final. They tied the classic 1-1 and self-destructed. Pereira won 0-2 in Barranquilla and qualified for the final, which he will play against Independiente Medellín.

(There are memes: Millionaires run out of time and the memes celebrate: ‘They don’t go to any Pereira’).

The time for the classic arrived, one of those definitive classics, not a final, but almost, and that is why the anxiety was in a box of The Campin. Nobody wants to lose against the usual rival. No one wants to live those fears and stay with those nightmares.

Santa Fe, wounded in Pereira, left determined not to expose his dignity again: he repatriated the rock sanchez to his habitat in the middle of the field, so that he would not continue to suffer in the rear, and so that he would perform as he knows how in the middle.

Santa Fe was the one with the greatest stress, the one with the greatest anxiety, because not only did they need to win, but Pereira did not need to win in Barranquilla. And so, with Enamorado and Estupiñán as attack weapons, he was building the first approximations of him. The first roars from him, although these were shy. A free kick from Barboza made goalkeeper Montero feel threatened. he responded well.

Millionaires, with Llinás leading the defense (enabled by the presence of Vargas in the World Cup), started with a certain calm, without worrying. That was until minute 24 when Pereira scored, then blue and red trembled. Thus, the matecaña was the finalist. Millonarios had an immediate changeup, Gomez took his first shot and found goalkeeper Silva well standing.

However, the first time was a lot of study, many fears on both sides. Maybe they didn’t think Pereira was going to do what he did.

Starting the second part, Millonarios choked on the goal. A corner kick, the ball landed bouncing and mackalister silva, unbelievable, nodded up. she was alone. And the bow alone.

Minutes later a silence shook El Campín. Another goal in Barranquilla “by whom?” they wondered. “From Pereira, from Castro”, answered those who knew. The rumor reached the technicians immediately, Gamero and Arias, who energetically pushed their own. The panorama was very complicated for the cardinals. Millionaires needed a golecito.

The one who reacted best was Santa Fe, who found the goal that gave him a slight hope. Llinás lost the ball, gave away the defense, Enamorado crossed the shot that went to the post and Rivas did not miss the rebound, 1-0 in 72 minutes.

There was red delirium. blue bitterness Final moments of maximum tension. Mackalister Silva was fired with a red card. Diego Herazo made it 1-1, but time was running out for more.

Santa Fe paid dearly for his defeat in Pereira. And Millonarios paid dearly not to win the classic that they had to win. Deportivo Pereira surprised them and is a finalist.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@PabloRomeroET

