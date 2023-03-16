Millionaires lives a new and painful elimination. He lost the opportunity to reach the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. He held out for 135 minutes and fell apart in the last 45, when Atlético Mineiro beat him 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.

The consolation prize for Millonarios, this time, will be the group stage of the Copa Sudamericana. It is not yet known who their rivals will be. The draw will take place on March 27 at the headquarters of the South American Football Confederation, in Asunción.

Although coach Alberto Gamero has been highly praised for building a heritage for Millonarios and his style of play, Millonarios has failed at key moments on several occasions since Samario took over as the team’s coach for the 2020 season.

Millonarios’ only sporting success was the Copa Colombia title, which they beat Junior from Barranquilla in 2022. This is the list of failures for the blues in the last three and a half years:

2020

In the first year of the covid-19 pandemic, Millonarios was eliminated from the Copa Sudamericana after losing against Deportivo Cali on penalty kicks, which they had forced to win 1-2 at the last minute in Palmaseca.

That same year, Millonarios did not enter at eight and had to settle for playing in the ‘eliminated league’. looking for a place in the South American, In the final, they lost again against Cali.

In that same season, Millonarios lost against Alianza Petrolera in the round of 16 of the Copa Colombia.

Millonarios could not qualify for the South American Cup. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image – Gabriel Aponte

2021

In the first semester of 2021, Millonarios reached the final against Deportes Tolima. It was the closest time he came to winning the League in the Gamero era. They drew 1-1 in the first leg in Ibagué and in the first half of the second leg they won with a goal from Daniel Ruiz. Tolima turned the score around and came out champion.

In the second half he was eliminated in the semifinals. Tolima was the winner of his home run. And in the Colombia Cup Alianza Petrolera eliminated them again: they lost 1-0 in Barrancabermeja and drew 1-1 in Bogotá.

2022

The year began with a direct elimination series, in the second phase of the Copa Libertadores. They lost both games against Fluminense and were eliminated: 1-2 in Bogotá and 2-0 in Rio de Janeiro.

Millionaires vs. fluminense.

In the league of the first semester, he classified first and was a favorite in his home run: he was eliminated at a final date. And in the second semester, he reached the last game with the classification in his hands. He had to win the classic against Santa Fe to be a finalist. It tied 1-1, with a goal from Diego Herazo in the last minute. The one that advanced was Deportivo Pereira.

2023

Millonarios managed to overcome, without much brilliance, the second phase of the Libertadores, eliminating Universidad Católica, from Ecuador. But in the third instance, Atlético Mineiro sent him to the South American: 1-1 in Bogotá and 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.

