Millionaires and National They are two of the most important teams in Colombian soccer, finalists of the first semester tournament, which the Bogota team won, and finalists of the Colombia Cup, which the green team won.

Their rivalry now moves to the transfer market, as both teams are the protagonists of rumors about possible hirings.

National seeks reinforcements

Photo: Néstor Gómez – EL TIEMPO

Atlético Nacional began its restructuring to face the 2024 season of Colombian soccer and the Copa Libertadores.

The purslane team has already announced the departure of the playerss Tomás Ángel, Cristian Zapata, Nelson Deossa and Jader Gentil.

But in addition, the team also reported on the arrival of the first two players: Edwin Torres and Joan Castro.

Torres arrives at the purslane club from Alianza Petrolera. For his part, Castro was in La Equidad.

In the rumor market, it is said that Nacional is looking for a midfielder and has two players in the pipeline, Carlos Sierra. from Junior, and Juan David Ríos, from Tolima. One of the two, or even both, could reach the purslane box.



In Nacional there has also been speculation about the central defender Bernardo Espinosa, with very little activity in Girona, Spain. And another central defender that would be on his radar is the one from Medellín, Joaquin Varelaa great season with El Poderoso.

In the sights of Millionaires

Photo: César Melgarejo – EL TIEMPO

On the Millonarios side, reinforcements have not yet been confirmed. Yes the departures of the players Klíver Moreno and Juan David Torres, who have ended their relationship with the club. Millonarios also confirmed the departure of the goalkeeper Juanito Moreno.

There is speculation about the departure of the side Elvis Perlazawho would not sign his renewal and would be followed by Santa Fe.



Meanwhile, the team is looking for reinforcements. What has been speculated at the moment is with the goalkeeper Diego Novoa, which would be a permanent one although it has not been announced. Another thing the team is looking for is the winger and winger. Yerson Candelo.



Candelo would be a very good option for Millonarios, who would have presented an offer, although the player's entourage assures that he has another very interesting offer from Junior. Candelo is currently with Aucas in Ecuador and would arrive as a free agent.

In recent days there has also been talk about a player who could make a difference in Deportivo Cali, although not in Atlético Nacional, and who would now be returning from Mexico in search of an opportunity. Is about Daniel Mantilla26 years old and whose rights belong to the sugar club and Patriotas.

Daniel Mantilla (left) missed a penalty for Cali at the end of the game. Photo: Dimayor – Vizzor Image

​Millonarios has also had its sights on Stephen Mendozaplayer of the relegated Santos of Brazil, but the economic conditions did not coincide.

Now the plans would be to look for the striker abroad, the Argentine Santiago Giordana28-year-old Argentine forward, who comes from Real Garcilaso of Peru, who comes with a promising record: 22 goals in 32 games and 2 assists.

Another player on the blue team's radar is Delvin Alfonzoa Colombian-Venezuelan winger from Boyacá Chicó who would have everything ready to reach the ambassador team.

Waiting for the news to be official, this is the transfer duel between the two historical figures of Colombian football.

