Two weeks after the 2023-I League final, Millionaires and Atlético Nacional face each other again, this time in a friendly in Miami in which the blues debut the 16 star that they beat their great rival (7 pm, with Star+ signal).

It has been two weeks in which a lot of water has passed under the bridge. On the blue side, a blow came, the elimination of the Copa Sudamericana, which the fans accepted calmly, still with the hangover of the title celebration.

On the other hand, in Nacional the atmosphere remained heavy: they lost their last game of the Libertadores group stage at home against Patronato, and on Thursday, Paulo Autuori resigned for “personal reasons.”

Paulo Autuori, coach of Atlético Nacional Photo: Jaiver Nieto – THE WEATHER

Millionaires brought their main roster, which already has two departures compared to last semester, the winger Israel Alba and the striker Luis Carlos Ruiz. Nor did Óscar Cortés travel, who, in addition to having physical problems, defines his transfer to Lens, from France.

This is how Alberto Gamero sees the new duel against Nacional

“The teams are always preparing to win, football is that. We think, and I think Nacional does too, that you have to play well and please the people. The important thing is football, that people enjoy themselves and be happy and that football wins”said DT Alberto Gamero.

Photo: Luis Eduardo Noriega. efe

Nacional, with a coaching staff in charge, led by William Amaral and Caio Mello, led a mixed roster in which the debut of Emilio Aristizábal, son of the club’s historic goalscorer Víctor Aristizábal, stands out.

“Apart from the tactical, what a striker has to do on the field, movements, things without the ball, he told me to enjoy, as he did in the lower ranks, in the sub-20, that everything else continues to flow,” he declared. Aristizabal.

