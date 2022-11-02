Millionaires and Junior They want to think about the home runs, about the group that they had to share and in which sparks will be drawn to go to the League final, but before that they have another pending rivalry, a final duel and with a trophy in the middle: the dispute of the Colombian Cupin El Campín, this Wednesday from 8 pm (Win + TV), and with the advantage of the coastal team, 1-0.

So before they plan for the finals, they have to think about this ultimate match, and they’re both going for the title. Then they will see how they are facing the home runs, with what ardor and with what desire for revenge. First thing’s first. The first thing is now.

This title cannot be minimized because it means securing a place in the Copa Libertadores preliminary phase, and because it also means securing something, without knowing what might happen in the league auction. Millionaires do not imagine themselves empty-handed in December. Junior is not seen without a trophy.

blue need

Millonarios won 2-0 and was able to continue long. In the end, Santa Fe turned the classic around. See also F. Regional: ART Grand Prix signs Mari Boya for 2022 Photo: Nestor Gomez – TIME

Millionaires is played a lot. This is the game to confirm that he has already got up from the bitter patch he had in the last half, when he went nine games, including the first leg of the Cup, without winning. He came to shake it off over the weekend, when he beat Oil Alliance and qualified for the home runs, but today is special, it is a final. In Millonarios no one wants to wonder what happens if they don’t win, if they let go of the title in Bogotá, if they extend that bad streak of not being able to win in the capital. It would be a drama, and they don’t even want to mention it. They only think about the glory and that with the title already in the showcase they will be able to prepare the auction of the League.

“I see the team as calmer and looser, and with optimism to give it an Olympic lap in El Campín. Hopefully we can do it”, coach Alberto Gamero said yesterday.

Millonarios will not be able to count on midfielder Juan Carlos Pereira, expelled in the semifinal game against Medellín and who has not paid the penalty. It will be a weight loss: Gamero is studying his replacement between Llinás, Victoria and Silva.

Junior, with the advantage

Junior vs. Magdalena Union Photo: Alexander Matias. Kronos Agency

For Junior, it is a similar situation, because his level in the League has been full of ups and downs, he has not been convincing, he is carrying a change of coach, with the arrival of Julio Comesana. This Cup is a trophy that Junior cannot afford to pass up. In addition, he wins the series 1-0, he did it more than a month ago, on September 28, with a goal by César Haydar.

Junior has endured all the criticism, but turns a deaf ear, the classification for the home runs, in an extreme way, raised the spirits of the team, which now only thinks about showing the true strength of Junior to fight for the two titles. “We expect a performance to win the Cup. It is always better to have a goal advantage than not to have anything. It is not definitive, but it is an advantage”, said coach Julio Comesaña, who also confirmed that the midfielder Fabian Sambueza did not recover and will not be available.

Millionaires and Junior will face each other three times in this auction of the year, and today’s game will be the starting point of that rivalry: whoever wins rises, whoever loses will have blood in their eyes to fight in the League.

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroET