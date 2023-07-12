Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Millionaires, among the best in the world: surpasses FC Barcelona in the IFFHS ranking

July 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Millionaires, among the best in the world: surpasses FC Barcelona in the IFFHS ranking

Gamero paid a historic debt: he gave Millionaires a League titleThe Samario coach made Millonarios the best local and the second best visitor in the League and finally achieved the star he had been looking for for three and a half years.

The ambassador team is the best Colombian team in this ranking.

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) It published its most recent list of the best clubs in the world in the last year and there is a Colombian presence.

(It may interest you: Millionaires change the ticket system after more than a decade; this is how it will work now)

According to the ranking, Millonarios, recent champion of the League, is the most outstanding team in Colombia.

Millionaires is sixth among Conmebol clubs. The best located is Flamengo, which is third in the world with 296 points.

Millionaires, the best Colombian

Millionaires, in Copa Sudamericana.

Millonarios takes advantage of his recent title and thanks to that the IFFHS ranks him in 27th place, tied with Sporting de Lisboa and Internacional de Porto Alegre, each with 185 points.

(Also read: “We did it”: fan of Millonarios kept his promise for the victory of the albiazul team)

The ambassador team, led by Alberto Gamerosurpasses in this world list gold European clubs of the stature of FC Barcelona (31), Seville (35), Liverpool (38), Ajax (41).

Millonarios is followed by Colombia Independiente Medellín, which rose from position 41 to 37 with 167 points, while Nacional fell 5 places to be located in box 71 with 140.5 units.

Scale

1.Real Madrid
2.Manchester City
27. Millionaires
37. Independent Medellin
71. National Athletic
112. Deportivo Pereira
122. Independent Santa Fe
146. Sports Tolima
165. Golden Eagles
183. Cali America
206. Sports Grass
225.Junior FC
278. Equity

SPORTS

More sports news

Recommended

