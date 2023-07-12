Millionaires, among the best in the world: surpasses FC Barcelona in the IFFHS ranking

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) It published its most recent list of the best clubs in the world in the last year and there is a Colombian presence.

According to the ranking, Millonarios, recent champion of the League, is the most outstanding team in Colombia.

Millionaires is sixth among Conmebol clubs. The best located is Flamengo, which is third in the world with 296 points.

Millionaires, the best Colombian

Millionaires, in Copa Sudamericana.

Millonarios takes advantage of his recent title and thanks to that the IFFHS ranks him in 27th place, tied with Sporting de Lisboa and Internacional de Porto Alegre, each with 185 points.

The ambassador team, led by Alberto Gamerosurpasses in this world list gold European clubs of the stature of FC Barcelona (31), Seville (35), Liverpool (38), Ajax (41).

Millonarios is followed by Colombia Independiente Medellín, which rose from position 41 to 37 with 167 points, while Nacional fell 5 places to be located in box 71 with 140.5 units.

Scale

1.Real Madrid

2.Manchester City

27. Millionaires

37. Independent Medellin

71. National Athletic

112. Deportivo Pereira

122. Independent Santa Fe

146. Sports Tolima

165. Golden Eagles

183. Cali America

206. Sports Grass

225.Junior FC

278. Equity

