After their 1-0 victory over Atlético Nacional, last Sunday, Millonarios reappears this Sunday (6:10 pm) in the League, visiting Águilas Doradas, with the aim of adding a victory that will allow them to continue climbing in the standings .

The Bogotá team will have Álvaro Montero in the goal, before he joins the Colombian National Team, to face the Antioquia team at the Alberto Grisales stadium, in Rionegro.

Alberto Gamero has defended what his team has done, which has the objective of moving up in the standings.

The Bogotá cast arrives at this crucial game with several positive news. First, Montero’s call to the National Team for the games against Venezuela and Chile in the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

Gamero was happy with his call up and even thought that other players on his team also deserve it: “I’m never going to get upset when a player is called up to me, on the contrary, that for me is pleasant, it’s joy, it’s satisfaction”, he said the DT.

Álvaro Montero saved Jarlan's penalty Photo: César Melgarejo/ The Time @cesarmelgarejoa

“(Mackalister) Silva has been a player who, in Colombian soccer, should have had his chance in the Colombian National Team, as they all have, because in recent times he has always been one of the best players in Colombian soccer. , and he should have been in our team a long time ago”, he added.

The renewal of Andrés Llinás, another good news

The second piece of news is the renewal this week of defender Andrés Llinás, who has committed to the club for another three years.

Since his debut, Llinás has accumulated 148 calls and 133 games played, for more than 11,500 minutes. He has scored six goals and has made three 3 assists.

In his record, the central defender became champion against Junior for Copa Colombia in November 2022 and champion of the Colombian League in July 2023.

Millos has 12 points in the table, the result of eight games played, three wins and three draws, and he is going for more, as he defends the tournament title.

