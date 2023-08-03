Millionaires against Real Zaragoza: where can you see it on TV?

millionaires will animate this Thursday the LI edition of the Ciudad de Zaragoza-Memorial Carlos Lapetra Trophy with the presence of the Colombian champion on the pitch of La Romareda to face the host Real Zaragozain a trophy that has been quite tarnished in recent years.

The fans of Colombia will give color to the stands of the Maño stadium since the large colony of citizens of that country in the Aragonese Community will also be joined by a few hundred who will travel to the capital in several buses to see the current Colombian league champion in action.

The Zaragoza tournament thus recovers the internationality that it had not had since the Italian Lazio played it in 2009, although you have to go back to 1995 to find the participation of an American team, the Uruguayan Nacional de Montevideo.

This will be the first time that a team from Colombia competes in the tournament. The party for the group that directs Alberto Gamero it will be the only one that will play in Spanish territory and the expectation of seeing the national champion in action will make him have broad support from his countrymen.

Millonarios FC arrived in the Aragonese capital this Tuesday and already trained in the afternoon session at the facilities of the Ciudad Deportiva del Real Zaragoza and that this morning has been repeated again. For the people of Zaragoza it is the penultimate touchstone, the last one will be on Saturday in Tarragona against Nástic, before facing their eleventh consecutive season in the Second Division in a year in which the fans have once again been excited about their team and have already achieved exceed 26,000 subscribers.

The objective is to achieve the long-awaited return to the soccer elite that year after year has been frustrating in this eternal last decade and that has even made them flirt with relegation on more than one occasion and move even further away from professional soccer. The team coached by Fran Escribá has had a good preseason with three wins, and two goals conceded, and a defeat in the last game against the French at Stade Reims and against whom they considered deserved a better result.

on tv

The duel will be broadcast to Colombia by the platform MillosTV, which belongs to the blue team, selling different plans. The party will cost 19,000 pesos, the quarterly plan 29,000 pesos, the semi-annual 49,000 and the annual 79,000 pesos.

Real Zaragoza vs Millionaires

Thursday August 3

Time: 2:30 pm Colombian time

TV: MillosTV

SPORTS AND EFE

More sports news