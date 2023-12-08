This Wednesday, Millonarios paid a well-deserved tribute to Fernando Uribe, the club’s top scorer in short tournaments, who announced his retirement from professional football at the end of this season.

Uribe’s last game with the blue and white shirt was this Sunday, when his team lost 1-0 against América de Cali, a result that left those led by Alberto Gamero out of any possibility of reaching the grand final.

“I felt that it was fair and precise to do it, even more so that I was fortunate to do it where I felt most identified, where I gave my best versions. It came very naturally,” said Uribe, in a conversation with Vbar Caracol.

One of the winners of the 14th star leaves football

This Friday, another player who, like Uribe, was a champion with Millonarios, announced that he is leaving professional activity. It is about the Uruguayan José Luis Tancredi, who won the 2011 Colombia Cup title with the blues and helped the team break, in the second half, a 24-year streak without winning League titles.

At 40 years old, Tancredi was still active with Cerro de Montevideo, a team in which he even overcame an anterior cruciate ligament injury that took him off the field at the end of 2022. Tancredi’s last professional game was on the 4th. December, in the 1-1 draw against Plaza Colonia.

“Thank you very much football for everything you gave me, for those joys, sadnesses, fights and a thousand emotions. I swear I enjoyed you every day. Even in adversity I always came back for revenge. I dreamed of you since I was a child and I tried to give you the best of me, today after 20 years I only have to thank you and tell you that you made me immensely happy,” Tancredi wrote on his Instagram account, with a gallery of all the t-shirts. of the.

In Millonarios, he scored 7 goals in 57 games. The most important, the first in the 3-0 victory against Tolima in El Campín, in a game in which the team led by Hernán Torres was shaken after losing the first two games of the semifinal quadrangular and was on its way to winning the 14th star .

In addition to Millonarios, Tancredi played in Colombia for Cúcuta Deportivo, Deportes Quindío and Patriotas de Boyacá. In his country he performed in Bella Vista, Cerro, Racing and Albion, and also passed through the Technological University of Ecuador, Deportivo Táchira in Venezuela, Magallanes in Chile and San José in Bolivia.

