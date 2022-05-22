Monday, May 23, 2022
Millionaires advance vs. Bucaramanga! Follow the minute by minute LIVE

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Miles vs. Bucaramanga.

They face each other this Sunday in El Campín. Follow the incidences of the game.

Millionaires start their way in the semi-final home runs of the local League against Atlético Bucaramanga, this Sunday at the El Campín stadium.

Millonarios, who was first in the all-against-all phase, hopes to start group A on the right foot, in which Junior and Nacional have already tied 1-1.

