Millionaires achieved a historic milestone in Barranquilla to continue in the fight

Barranquilla, historically, it has been the most difficult place for millionaires in Colombian football, when he faces Junior. In fact, in that city it is where the worst has gone in the entire history of the League.

Beyond the fact that once he made the Olympic lap in the capital of the Atlantic, in 1988, Millonarios has a hard time winning there. But now, with what was done last night at the Roberto Meléndez stadium, the Blues set a milestone.

It is the first time in history that Millonarios has won two games in a row against Junior at the Metropolitano. And you have to go back many years, 47, to find two victories in that city, but at the Romelio Martínez stadium.

The two victories in a row at the Romelio Martínez in 1975

On March 2, 1975, the blues won in the old Barranquilla stadium by 0-1, with a score of Willington Ortiz. And they did it again on August 10, this time by 0-2, with goals from Argentine Miguel Ángel Converti and Ariel Valenciano.

There were two other occasions in which Millos won two games in a row in Barranquilla, but in different years: 1951 (1-4) and 1952 (1-2), the first, and 1971 (1-3) and 1972 (3-4). ), the second.

Apart from this Wednesday’s victory, Millos had already won the Metropolitano on September 21 (0-1, with a goal from Jáder Valencia in stoppage time).

Millionaires, counting the game this Wednesday, has only achieved 16 wins in 112 games visiting Junior. The Sharks won 69 games and there were 27 draws.

