defeat against National Athletic sowed doubts about the present and the near future of millionaires, that has lost effectiveness with respect to a team that in 2021 had plenty of goals. Now, in three games played, he has only scored one, the one scored by Diego Herazo against Deportivo Pasto on the first date.

Beyond the departure of important players from the payroll such as Fernando Uribe, Émerson Rodríguez and Daniel Giraldo, something changed in the Millonarios game. The ball has a lot of time (in fact, in all the games he has played, the possession of the ball has been greater than 60 percent).

But that doesn’t translate into goals and in many cases, not into goal arrivals either, like the second half in Pasto, the entire match in Bucaramanga (with only one shot on goal) and the first half against Nacional.

Alberto Gamero’s explanation for the lack of a goal

Alberto Gamer, the blue DT, tried to explain in the press conference, after the defeat against Nacional, what is happening.

“That is the soccer that we do, it also happened to Colombia. Against a team that defended itself. Today (Saturday) that happened to us, we created, we were not clear and we submitted the rival in the match. Today is to make better decisions, because Mackalister (Silva) lost in front of the goal, to Herazo, to (Andrés) Llinás. We had the options, we have to put them. In two cons they marked us. Without thinking that to score a goal you have to mess up, we did it out of the desire to tie it. They caught us badly, “said the samarium.

Gamero felt the blow of the defeat against Nacional, which today leaves Millonarios out of the top eight in the League, when the third date has not yet been completed.

“It’s painful, because it seems to me that we entered the field willingly, against a great team, we showed that we have good things. Football is about goals, we had them and we didn’t make it. There remains that bitterness of losing one of these games, that everything is done to win. Respecting what is National, Millonarios did everything to tie; At least it couldn’t. It hurts,” he said.

“In those games, if we continue like this, they make us another one. Things have to be improved and it leaves you feeling uneasy, but there are good things for the next few games”, added the DT.

Will any more reinforcements arrive at Millionaires?

Millos’ first three games in 2022 leave the feeling that the roster is still short, thinking about what is to come, which includes the duel against Fluminense from Brazil in the second qualifying phase of the Copa Libertadores.

“Nacional came with their figures and we were not inferior. Today with the team we have we show him that we have a good team. We went there and won 1-3. We are not going to be the worst. We are convinced of what we do. If one appears, we can register it, we bring it, that’s what happened with Giraldo”, he concluded.

