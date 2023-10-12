Some emeralds and sapphires, discovered in the massif of Mont Blanc in the Alps half a century after an Indian plane crashed, were auctioned this October 11 in Chambéry (eastern France) without reaching any top figure.

Ten years ago, a young local hiker discovered the ‘Bossons Treasure’a name inherited from the glacier where it was found.

The authorities linked him to the “Kangchenjunga”, a Boeing 707 of the Air India company, which crashed in the area in 1966.

Since no heir claimed the stones, they were divided according to law between the “discoverer” and the city of Chamonix, where the glacier is located. At that time it was calculated that each lot was worth 150,000 euros (more than 670 million Colombian pesos).

The stones auctioned were those of the hiker. Those from Chamonix are exhibited in its crystal museum.

“These chance discoveries are extremely rare for us,” auctioneer Anne Leroy marveled at AFP. “I don’t know if I will live again [ventas] same in my career.”

The auction attracted about forty people to the auction house and more than 300 online.

Finally, Just over 25,000 euros (more than 112 million Colombian pesos) were raised. An Indian jadeite stone, whose starting price was 150 euros, reached 1,100 euros (about five million pesos), according to an AFP correspondent.

The success of the stones was another. “I have always dreamed of emeralds. And this story makes me dream,” commented an 81-year-old woman who was participating in an auction for the first time and bought a lot for 200 euros.

