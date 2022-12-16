This Thursday, December 15, the signing of the Uruguayan midfielder was officially announced Fernando Gorriaran with the UANL Tigers, from Santos Laguna, in this way, the feline group gave one of the bombs for the Clausura 2023 tournament.
It was through their social networks that they welcomed their new player and then we will tell you the figures so that the contracting of the Uruguayan was finalized.
The figures on the transfer are still not entirely clear. Too many versions of the amounts have been handled in different sources. One of them, that of the journalist David Medrano who mentioned that the signing had a cost between 6 and 8 million dollars.
Fernando Gorriaran has signed a four-year contract with the UANL Tigers; that is, he will stay at the club until December 2026.
It is not known that he will win it, but, from the outset, the only certain thing is that will gorriarán You will have a significant increase in your salary compared to what you received in the Comarca Lagunera; there is talk of a figure close to 2.5 million dollars.
In this way, one of the best midfielders in Mexican soccer will only be looking for his first title in the Liga MX, after he went blank during his entire stay with the Guerreros.
