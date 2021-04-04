French millionaire, politician, public figure Bernard Tapi and his wife were beaten and robbed at their home in France on the night of April 4, reports BFMTV.

The incident took place at the Tapi house in the Combe-la-Ville commune (Paris region). According to media reports, the couple were asleep when the intruders entered their house with the intention of committing a robbery.

Unknown persons beat, tied the businessman and his wife and stole jewelry. According to preliminary data, there were four attackers.

The neighbors called the police and rescuers. It is noted that the businessman’s wife was hospitalized with minor injuries. So he refused to go to the hospital.

The Versailles Judicial Police launched an investigation.

