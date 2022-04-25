In addition to carrying out an intense vaccination operation against covid, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, the federal government has not left Sinaloans unprotected, because so far, through the Sinaloa Welfare Delegation , has made a spill of 3 thousand 44 million 562 thousand pesos in the support of the pensions that are provided to 292 thousand 634 older adults.

The delegate of the federal programs, Juan de Dios Gámez, reports that 196,178,000 pesos have also been delivered to 23,080,283 pesos to people with permanent disabilities and 36,283,000 pesos in bimonthly deliveries of 1,600 pesos to children and girls of working mothers.

It has also been supported with an annual payment of 7,200 pesos to the Sinaloan fishermen of the Bienpesca program so that their families survive in the closed seasons.

The federal official highlights the millionaire economic contributions that the federation makes to help families and the most unprotected sectors; likewise, that he works intensely in the vaccination crusades against covid to eradicate the pandemic from Sinaloa and the country.

To carry out these programs there is close coordination with the State Government, which also contributes part of the resources with which they are financed.

Potpourri. Guillermo Padilla makes a strong criticism of the federal government because it does not implement the entire 1F electricity rate throughout the state, only Los Mochis, Guasave and Mazatlán have it and denounces that the Federal Electricity Commission, through the Treasury, robs us of Sinaloans 500 million pesos a year that the State Government has to contribute for the subsidies that are granted.

He announces that users will launch a strong campaign on social networks to pressure the authorities to set fair rates for Sinaloa.

PAS. There is no doubt that the PAS is the best organized party in Sinaloa, it is a real promotion machine whose directors and militants work every day, at the forced pace imposed by the moral leader, Héctor Melesio Cuen, and on weekends They strengthened their structure by protesting 24 district coordinators and 16 zonal delegates.

JUSTICE. The Fortense population remains on a war footing, with constant demonstrations that are already beginning to be replicated in Los Mochis and that join the entire country, demanding that an exemplary punishment be given to the murderer of the young Itzel, who is already detained and at the disposal of the judicial authorities. And it is not for less, the brutal murder shocked society and they seek to teach a lesson so that similar cases are not repeated.

LITHIUM. Senator Imelda Castro defends the nationalization of lithium, the “white gold”, the energy mineral of the future, and says that Mexico can become a world power with the 1.7 million tons of stocks it has, which may be greater and which places it in the ninth country in the world and whose control cannot be left to transnational companies.

“We are complying with the support for Sinaloans”, J. de Dios Gámez, Federal Delegate