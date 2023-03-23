He former Attorney General of State JusticeHe, Gustavo Guerrero, admitted yesterday that by his own decision, millionaire settlements were granted to three former officials close to him who, in addition, had already received compensation when leaving the Power of attorney to join the prosecution.

In a brief statement, the former head of the agency stated that the law granted him powers to issue such agreements.

“(I wish to specify) that in the use of the faculties that the law granted me, I issued an agreement dated February 2022, which establishes the bases to define said payments,” Guerrero said briefly.

The former was asked Fiscal reveal the bonus agreement to find out what it consisted of and why they defined those million-dollar amounts, but he refused to reveal it, alleging that it is in the power of the agency.

In addition, EL NORTE asked the Prosecutor’s Office, whose interim head is Pedro Arce, a copy of this same bonus agreement to know its content, but they denied making it known without giving arguments.

On Tuesday it was published that three officials close to Guerrero, who arrived with him at the Prosecutor’s Office in June 2018 from the Judiciary, left their posts in exchange for juicy payments, which together amount to 7,267,469 pesos.

Jesús Martín González Rodríguez, former director of Information Technology, had a settlement for 3 million 335 thousand 859 pesos; Reyvel Medina Reyes, former Secretary of Administration and Finance, took 2,244,042 pesos, and Daniel Iván Ruiz Chávez, former legal director of the Secretary of Administration and Finance., he left with one million 068 thousand 550 pesos.