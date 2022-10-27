Rome – The financiers of the Special Currency Police Unit, delegated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Rome, have implemented an order for the application of coercive measures, issued by the investigating judge at the Capitoline Court, against 6 people, of which 3 in prison and 3 under house arrest, residents in the province of Rome who – on the basis of the elements acquired so far – have been held responsible, in various capacities, for the crimes of issuing invoices for non-existent transactions, aggravated fraud and self-laundering.

The investigation, conducted by the Special Currency Police Unit and coordinated by Public Prosecutor’s Office of Romefocused on a series of subjects, many of which are multi-prejudiced, who, according to the investigative hypothesis, would have put in place multiple sales of tax credits, accrued as part of the measures of the so-called “Superbonus 110%”.

The suspects would have billed construction work for a total amount of over 12 million euros which, most likely, would not have been made, and the related fictitious tax credits would subsequently be resold to compliant companies and, ultimately, monetised.

The illegal conduct, according to what was reconstructed by the investigators, would also have been carried out with the help of two professionals, both operating in Rome: an engineer who has sworn the works and an accountant who has affixed the expenses compliance visas, required by sector legislation to access the tax benefit.

The judicial police operations were carried out by about 90 soldiers of the Guardia di Finanza belonging to the Special Currency Police Unit, with the support of the AT-PI component and a canine unit of the Provincial Command of Rome.