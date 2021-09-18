Millionaire Robert Durst was sentenced to life in prison on Friday evening for the murder of his close friend Susan Berman. Report that American media. Berman is said to have been murdered by Durst because she had known about his earlier murder of his first wife in 1982 and provided him with an alibi. To prevent Berman from going to the police with her story, Durst shot her dead in December 2000, the jury ruled in a Los Angeles court on Friday. The case became known after the documentary by the American television channel HBO about Durst’s life.

Durst’s first wife has never been found and it has never been proven that Durst killed her. He was on trial for the murder and dismemberment of his neighbor in 2001. He was arrested after his body parts were found in a Texas bay. In this lawsuit, the millionaire claimed that the victim assaulted him. In self-defense, he had killed him and dismembered him in panic. He was acquitted by the jury.

In the lawsuit, 78-year-old Durst’s lawyers argued that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He’d found Berman in a pool of blood in her house. However, this is not sufficient evidence, the defense said. According to the lawyers, Durst is the victim of HBO’s “fraud” filmmakers and a prosecutor who wants to put him behind bars.

The Documentary Series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst was broadcast in early 2015. Durst was subsequently arrested in March 2015 for the murder of Berman. According to the public prosecutor, the information in the documentary was so convincing and incriminating that he could be arrested. The series concluded with Durst going to the bathroom and unknowingly still wearing his pinned microphone. According to the series, he is said to have muttered to himself: “What the hell have I done? Killed them all of course.”

