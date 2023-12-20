The Colombia selection She had a great year, in the South American qualifying round she managed to finish undefeated and third with 12 points. One of the keys to good performance is the emergence of the steering wheel Kevin Castano, who has taken over Néstor Lorenzo's midfield.

Since his match on date 3 of the South American tie with the Colombian National Team, Kevin Castaño has received all kinds of praise for the sufficiency he has shown in the national team's midfield.

Kevin Castaño, along with Falcao and James Rodríguez.

The 23-year-old from Antioquia was one of the key players in the victories against Brazil (2-1), in Barranquilla, and against Paraguay, in Asunción, his silent work is not going unnoticed by fans and European clubs.

In addition, he was part of the ideal team of the Conmebol After the matches on date 5 and 6 of the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup, it is awakening the interest of several clubs in Europe, they revealed a few weeks ago in Mexico.

Although he did not have the best start with Blue Cross of Mexico and in the last few games he has had more prominence, Castaño sounds strong to sign for the Krasnodar of Russia, a team in which the Colombian Jhon Córdoba plays.

As explained in the Mexican press, the Russian club would have offered close to 8 million dollars for taking over their services. It has not yet been revealed if Cruz Azul was open to a possible negotiation to sell the former Águilas Doradas.

Kevin Castaño with Richard, his father.

Although he is not the only one interested in the signing, journalist Fernando Esquivel stated that the player would be on the radar of teams in leagues such as Germany, France, Belgium and Portugal.

