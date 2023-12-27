After much noise, Calderón's future has been defined. Yesterday, Guadalajara made the defender's departure official after 4 years with the team, a time in which the full-back only gave minimal signs of quality in favor of the team. Green Valley. In fact, there was much more talk about all the indisciplines of the 'boy' than about his sporting merits, since it seems to be concrete, Cristián has been part of a generation that has not won anything.
As we informed you in 90min, Calderón spent several days after the tournament closed negotiating his renewal with Chivas, since he and his family did not want to change cities and therefore their lifestyle. At some point, it was expected that the signing would be finalized, however, Paunovic's departure has changed everything, as the defender lost the support of the coach, leaving his future in the hands of Hierro, who no longer wanted him on the team. and by offering him the minimum, he caused Cristián to leave.
Calderón can be considered one of the worst signings of recent times within Verde Valle, since Guadalajara has spent around 12 million dollars on him between transfer price and salary, says David Medrano and now, the footballer not only did not make a difference to earn something along the way, but also. he leaves for free, as a free agent. 'Chicote''s destiny will be to return to the ranks of Necaxa where he reached his best level.
