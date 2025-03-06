The European Union wants Keep your support to Volodimir Zelenski before the “Existential threat” which represents Russia’s aggression over Ukraine and increase his defense ability to the threat of Russia of Vladimir Putin, all at a time more than convuls with the arrival of Donald Trump to the White House, his anger to the Ukrainian last Friday and the suspension of military aid to the country. European leaders all joined this Thursday in Brussels for the protection of Ukrainebut also of yours Faced with something they consider more than feasible: Russia’s attack to other countries.

In an extraordinary summit convened by the president of the European Council, António Costa, the twenty -seven committed to “accelerate the mobilization of the necessary instruments and financing To reinforce the security of the EU and the protection of its citizens “, always in collaboration with NATO. This new text of conclusions, baptized as Rearm Europe and that has as its sole purpose of the rearma Orbán

“This is an existential moment for Europe”proclaimed on Thursday the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. “Europe faces an existential and present danger, and therefore must be able to protect itself, defend itself; just as we have to put Ukraine in a position of force,” he added to the approval of the twenty -seven, which have been led during the last days by the United Kingdom and France to reach a pact. But What are the main points of what was endorsed in Brussels?

Within the agreed plan and previously devised by von der Leyen, one of the star measures has been given: the Loans of 150,000 million in ten years. With this new financial element, credits supported by the Community Budget of up to 150,000 million euros are provided, although it puts the weight on the national budget with initiatives such as Activate the exhaust clause coordinatedit is a mechanism with which a country is allowed to skip tax rules in a certain context, so that investment in defense does not compute in the deficit.

Financial assistance to countries

This measure It was already used during pandemic of the COVID-19 as the basis of the recovery plan and for face the energy crisis caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In this sense, loans open the door to give financial assistance to countries that need it in case of “severe difficulties in providing some products” or in case of serious difficulties caused by natural disasters “or exceptional circumstances” out of control.

The plan agreed on Thursday, in addition, amounts to 800,000 million euros in four years of defense expenses, a historical figure, of which 650,000 will proceed to increase the deficit by 1.5% maximum authorized to states. The rest will come from community financing and joint purchases and tenders to support Ukraine and reduce dependence with the US after the turn given by its president regarding the conflict.





On the other hand, the text also bets on being able to divert cohesion funds For defense purchases. This was created with the objective of strengthening the economic, social and territorial cohesion of the European Union with a view to promoting sustainable development for the 2021-2027 period. Specifically, it finances environmental and trans -European networks in the Member States whose gross national income per capita It is less than 90% of the average of the Union.

The twenty -seven also want to add investment through projects of the European Investment Bank (BEI). Its president, Nadia Calviño stressed on Wednesday that the entity is “prepared to do more” in the field of security and defensewhile highlighting that “every euro invested by BEI is a euro invested in European security.” The former Spanish Minister explained that he will ask to integrate the bank and defense initiative initiative that now has a specific allocation of 8,000 million euros, so that this area becomes part of the strategic priorities.

A minimum list

Beyond the measures, the EU leaders have first identified a list of “Priority areas” to strengthen their abilitiesin such a way that this list serves as a guide for immediate investments in defense, in coherence with NATO and taking into account the “lessons learned in Ukraine”.

At the top of the European list is the anti -aircraft defense, artillery systems, including attack skills of Deep precision, missiles and ammunition and drones and anti -Dardones systems. The EU also includes among its priorities to invest in enablers Strategic, in military mobility, in raising the protection of critical infrastructure, cyber threats and artificial intelligence, as well as electronic warfare.





In addition, the text emphasizes that the borders of the EU terrestrial, maritime and aerialespecially on the eastern flank, they must be protected, although at the request of Spain and Italy, it also includes a mention to the threats from the southern flank.