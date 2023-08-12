As we have informed you in 90min, the Rayados de Monterrey have considered the signing of Jesús Manuel Corona this summer, after the casualties of Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame. What was a rumor, overnight has become a reality. The Mexican player is not to the taste of Mendilibar, the Sevilla coach who is in favor of his departure, in fact, at the start of LaLIga, the national winger has not even added a single minute.
The board of the Rayados de Monterrey has made it clear, the Mexican is a real option and in fact, in the last few hours there has been significant progress in the negotiation. Therefore, it can be said that there is already an agreement between the two teams and the only thing missing is the agreement with the player to finalize his return to the team in the north of the country, the same one that could take place this weekend.
Royal press confirms that the price agreed between the two institutions is 10 million dollars, one of the most valuable signings in the club’s history. Now, Matías Bunge, Corona’s agent, is in Los Angeles, the city where the club is because of the Leagues Cup, negotiating with the board of ‘Tato’ Noriega the terms of Jesús’s contract. The winger’s salary could be between 4 and 5 million dollars per year, that is, an immediate investment by the Mexican team of 15 million dollars.
