According to the Celebrity Net Worth site, Emilio Azcarraga Jeanrecognized for his role as president and CEO of the powerful Mexican television network Televisa, boasts a fortune valued at 2.9 billion dollars, however, this time He grabbed the spotlight when he launched a property that his father acquired in 1987 for sale.

Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, paid 2.3 million dollars for this mansion that is now his son who holds important positions as President of Grupo Televicentro SA de CV and Executive President of Grupo Televisa SAB, as well as President of Empresas Cablevision SA de CV and President of Innova S . de RL de CV, both subsidiaries of Grupo Televisa SAB, The residence located in Hollywood is for sale for a juicy figure of 60 million dollars.

In August of last year, Azcárraga Jean put this dazzling architecture for sale located in the Hollywood Hills, a property that has captivated lovers of opulence and exclusivity. The residence, built in the 1930s by renowned architect Paul R. Williams, hosted notable Hollywood figures such as Carole Lombard, Charles Farrell, Katharine Hepburn, Mitzi Gaynor and Bernadette Peters over the years.

Emilio Azcárraga Milmo, who acquired the property in 1987 for $2.3 million, chose to demolish the old residence and build a hacienda-style estate designed by Mexican architect Tomás Cajiga in 1990. After his death in 1997, the property It initially went on sale for $16 million, but was reduced to $10 million due to demand.

Today, the stunning property is back on the market with a significantly higher asking price: $60 million. This increase reflects growing demand and rising values ​​in the area. The estate, surrounded by large and meticulously maintained gardens, evokes the palatial estates in exclusive areas such as Holmby Hills or Beverly Park.

With six bedrooms, each with its own full bathroom, the house offers a feeling of grandeur in every corner by having a pool and spa, as well as a large garden with different fruit trees.