Indian authorities are investigating a man accused of breach of trust after he managed to pass 600+ nights in a New Delhi hotel without paying a single penny.

The alleged scammer identified as Ankush Dutta, He entered the Roseate House hotel in May 2019 intending to stay for just one night, but remained there until January 2021 accruing approximately $70,000 in debt.

The fraud was discovered when hotel managers reviewed the records and took legal action against Dutta and some of the staff who would have knowingly or unknowingly allowed this to happen. Dutta reportedly bribed hotel staff not to record his stay and to allow him to live there for more than two years.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Dutta changed rooms regularly to avoid leaving traces and reduce your recorded stay by 308 additional nights that were also not paid for. Furthermore, it was revealed that the modus operandi used by the alleged network involved transfer outstanding bills from Dutta to other guestsmaking them responsible for the cost of their stay.

The main accomplice identified in the scam is the hotel’s front desk manager, Prem Prakash, who is suspected of covering up the fraudulent actions orchestrated by Dutta. According to the authorities, hotel staff falsified, deleted and added records into the venue’s software system to cover up the guest’s debt.

The Roseate House Hotel filed a formal complaint against Dutta and other suspects for deception, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust and forgery of documents. The accumulated debt rises to more than 70,000 dollars, about one million 200 thousand Mexican pesosand now the authorities are carrying out a thorough investigation to determine the responsibility of each person involved.

The case has generated great attention, as it highlights the need to strengthen control and security systems in hotels to prevent this type of fraud. In addition, it highlights the importance of proper record management and compliance with billing procedures to prevent similar situations in the future.

The new delhi police continues with the investigations to clarify all the details of this case and bring those responsible to justice. Meanwhile, the man who managed to live for two years in the luxury hotel without paying faces serious legal charges.