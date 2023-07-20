from the newsroomi

07/19/2023

A growing number of millionaires and billionaires are taking a different approach when it comes to passing on their wealth to their children. Instead of leaving large inheritances, they choose to give away their fortunes or not transfer their resources directly to the next generation.

The theory behind this decision is that by being born rich, children can lose essential tools to achieve success on their own. Bryan Clayton, founder and CEO of GreenPal, a marketplace that connects garden professionals with people looking for landscaping services for their homes and businesses, shared his perspective on this topic in an interview with GOBankingRates.

Clayton turned his business into an industry benchmark, but his success was only achieved after decades of work. He started landscaping at age 13 and later started his own company, Peach Tree Inc., which grew into a venture with 150 employees and annual sales of $10 million. He later sold the company and used the proceeds to start GreenPal, a tech startup that generates $30 million in revenue annually.

While Clayton is a millionaire these days, that doesn’t necessarily mean his kids will follow suit. The question then arises: if he simply passed all his wealth on to his children, what incentive would they have to build something of their own? In Clayton’s view, his children can inherit a big “money pile” or the skills and mindset needed to achieve success in their own right, but not both.

“I worked hard to build my company from the ground up,” he said. “And while I have accumulated wealth along the way, I believe in the importance of instilling the values ​​of hard work, resilience and financial responsibility in my children, rather than simply handing them a large sum of money,” he told the site.

In his opinion, withholding children’s money provides something far more valuable. By not directly transferring his wealth, he hopes to encourage his children to strive for their own success and build their own fortune. Clayton insists this decision is not about merit, but rather his belief that money can bring out the worst in people.

Clayton’s favorite quote comes from Warren Buffett, who in a letter to his shareholders: “After much observation of super-rich families, here’s my recommendation: Leave the kids enough so they can do anything, but not enough so they can do nothing.”

Buffett has pledged to give away nearly all of his massive fortune, currently valued at around $112 billion, according to Forbes magazine. He is establishing foundations on behalf of his children, but he doesn’t believe in generational wealth as a legacy. These days, there’s a long list of successful people who don’t plan to leave their fortunes to posterity, including Bill Gates, Elton John, acting couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher, and Mark Zuckerberg.























