Home page World

From: Nico Reiter

Press Split

The 26-year-old already has 22 children, 21 of them through surrogacy. The family’s happiness didn’t even last two years – now the father is in prison.

Kristina Öztürk gave birth to her first child in 2014. The rest was through Surrogacy born. Kristina was already in the headlines, when she “only” had 11 children. She now has 22, 20 of which were born in the same year. Now her husband is in prison and the 26-year-old has to cope with the group of children without him.

20 children in just one year: millionaire couple invests small fortune in numerous surrogacies © Screenshot instagram: batumi_mama

Kristina’s husband is 58-year-old Turkish businessman and multimillionaire Galip Öztürk. So money doesn’t play a role for the couple. Since 2020 it has spent around 160,000 euros on surrogacy. They pay around 77,000 euros annually The Sun for child care. 16 carers live with them in the household. A psychologist is also responsible for the family and the team. Nevertheless, the young mother is involved in her children’s lives. According to her, she has the same family life as many other women. Only the number of children differs. She introduces her family in an Instagram video.

Surrogacy results in 20 children in a year

In the interview with Closer the mother talks about her family wishes, which existed long before her marriage to Öztürk: “I always wanted a big family. I love the thought that my children are the same age and are growing up together.” She gave birth to her first daughter herself, but not the other children: “I enjoyed the pregnancy with Victoria, but I know that there is more to being a mother, than carrying the baby to term. So I didn’t feel like I was missing out.”

Celebrity babies: baby thanks to surrogate mother View photo series

The surrogate mothers were fertilized with Kristina’s egg and Galip’s sperm. So your children are genetically related to both parents. The couple was not in direct contact with the surrogate mothers in order to maintain a certain distance between the families. One of the surrogate mothers had difficulties separating from the child, Kristina reported The Sun. However, due to the previously concluded contracts, the child was ultimately handed over to the couple.

Dream of 100 children shattered – father is in prison

“I’m not sure we’ll be the biggest family in the world, but we plan to be the happiest,” Kristina said in 2021 interview with The Sun. The couple joked on social media that they eventually wanted to have 100 children. Another pregnancy of her own is also conceivable for the mother. But that dream has shattered, at least for now.

At the end of May 2022, her husband Galip was arrested for money laundering and document forgery. Öztürk was already on trial in 2013. He was sentenced to prison in connection with incitement to murder in 1996, after which he fled to Georgia. Despite the large team that supports her in raising her children, the young mother misses her husband. On their Instagram channel she thanks her followers for their support.

The topic of surrogacy also leads to strange headlines in other cases. This boy was born four years after his parents died. The couple had undergone fertility treatment before his death. The grandparents were given access to the embryos and had one of them carried to term.