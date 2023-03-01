Los Angeles (AFP) – The authorities of Los Angeles granted this Tuesday 29 million dollars to Vanessa Bryant, widow of Kobe Bryant, as compensation for the photos taken of the body of the NBA star basketball player at the scene of the helicopter crash in which he died.

On January 26, 2020, Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven other people were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hill near Los Angeles, California (western United States).

Police and firefighters took photos at the scene, including images of the mutilated bodies of the Los Angeles Lakers legend and his daughter.

Some of these images were shown or sent to relatives or friends of the athlete.

Vanessa Bryant, the star’s widow, then filed a lawsuit for emotional damages, fearing that these images might one day circulate on the Internet.

Los Angeles County agreed Tuesday to award him $28.85 million in compensation to settle all claims related to the accident.

Tributes to basketball figure Kobe Bryant have been going on for the past year. In the image a mural of Kobe Bryant and his daughter in Los Angeles, on January 25, 2021 © Damian Dovarganes/AP

This sum includes the 15 million already awarded to Vanessa Bryant by a Los Angeles court in August 2022 for the same reason.

“This date marks the success of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle,” her lawyer Luis Li said in a statement cited by US media.

“She fought for her husband, for her daughter, and for all those whose deceased relatives were treated with the same disrespect. We hope this court victory and settlement will put an end to this practice.”