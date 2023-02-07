Tom Brady, considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, announced his retirement last week and after 23 seasons playing at the highest level. Last Wednesday, January 1, she made the news official through her personal Instagram account, where she has more than 13 million followers.

“Good morning, guys. I’ll get to the point right away. I retire. Forever. I know the process was something very important last time, but now i just hit the record button and let you guys know first. This will not drag on, you can only use a long farewell essay once and I used that card last time, “said Brady.

Tom Brady, Buccaneers player.

His decision caused a stir among sports lovers, Well, he won six championships with the Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, team with which he played his last three seasons, enshrining himself in the NFL Hall of Fame as one of the best quarterbacks of all times.

In the last few hours, a woman has become a trend, who, upon seeing the video of the eternal ’12’, went to the location where the athlete would have been to make a stunned announcement to the digital community: sell the arena from the exact spot where Brady sat announcing his retirement.

As he commented in a clip uploaded to TikTok, she plans to sell this product to recoup a portion of the money she bet on Brady this season: “You can see the buildings, they are exactly the same. Every dollar I lost betting on you this season I’m getting back because I’m selling the arena you sat in when you retired. So thank you Tom Brady,” the woman said.

Although the person involved had not set a specific price, the value has already reached a sum of 90 thousand dollars (237 million pesos). However, another ten people did not stay with their arms crossed and began to sell containers with the sand from the site.

