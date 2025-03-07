The Generalitat’s investment so that Catalan increases its presence in universities has been increasingly solid, especially in recent years coinciding with the impulse by the Government of Catalan reinforcement plan In the academic field. The items approved and executed by the Generalitat to reinforce the presence of the autonomous language on the campus through various programs, portals, manuals, activities, etc … have grown exponentially in recent years.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Research and Universities, which directs Núria Montserrat, In a parliamentary response to Voxbetween 2023 and 2024 the Generalitat allocated together 3,838,756 euros to promote the autonomous language on the campus (1,644,007 in 2023, and 2,194,748 in 2024, 33% more).

In the same response, to which ABC has had access, the Generalitat acknowledges that between 2022 and 2024 it transferred almost 1.6 million euros to the consortium of the Ramon Llull Institutea consortium composed of the Catalan Generalitat, the Government of the Balearic Islands and the Barcelona City Council, aimed at projecting and disseminating the Catalan culture and language abroad in all its dimensions. As detailed by the Government, payments to the Institute’s consortium were 1,583,000 euros in 2022, 1,598,000 euros in 2023 and 1,598,000 euros in 2024. In total the consortium was watered in these three years with 4,779,000 euros.









Of the 1.6 million executed in 2023 To reinforce the presence of Catalan in the academic field, a total of 1,193,000 went to the Interlingua program and the creation of manuals; 200,000 went to the Vives of Universities; 75,000 to the Catalan Foundation for Research/Call Joan Oró; 70,000 were transferred to the Catalan Studies Institute; 50,000 to the Catalan reinforcement plan in the Generalitat Research Centers (I-CERCA); 40,000 to the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) as Technical Secretary of the Interuniversity Commission for Linguistic Training and Accreditation of Catalonia (CIFALC) for 2023; 15,000 to the Ramon Llull consortium in pre -ogid activities, and 1,007 were used for “the assessment of the linguistic quality of institutional and academic texts and the advice service to assess quality.”

With regard to 2024, the bulk of 2,194,748 euros, a total of 1,672,000 University and research aid management agency (AGAUR) -Interlinguapros, manuals and aid Joan Fuster-; The Vives of Universities, a total of 341,491, and another 75,000 to the Catalan Research Foundation /Joan Oró. The rest of the items were distributed as follows: 50,000 euros to the Generalitay Research Centers (I-CERCA); 40,000 to the UPC as Technical Secretary of the CIFALC, 15,000 to the Ramón Llull consortium for reception activities; 1.007.93 to «the valuation of the linguistic quality of institutional and academic texts and the advice service to assess quality».

The deputy of Vox Julia Calvet He has criticized in statements to this medium the “waste” of the Government of Illa in promoting Catalan in full time of budgetary restrictions. «Meanwhile, Catalans suffer eternal waiting lists in health … Meanwhile, thousands of young people leave for lack of opportunities … Does anyone expect the Government of Illa CI am something? On the contrary. He has already confirmed his commitment to follow the separatist policies. He will continue to waste money to impose his linguistic dogma, ”said Calvet.