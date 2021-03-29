F.Daylight, midsummer temperatures even in the evening hours – the hooves of the 500 kilogram thoroughbreds whirl up the sand. Jockey Adrie de Vries always stays in the front row in the second or third row with Salute The Soldier in order to avoid the “kickback”, the flying sand, caused by the leading horses. “I always orientated myself towards the eventual winner, the pace was very fast at the beginning,” reports the Dutchman. “We ran into problems in the target corner, but he did well to save fifth place.”

Fifth place in the Dubai World Cup, one of the most highly endowed races in the world with prize money of twelve million US dollars, is worth the equivalent of around 300,000 euros. That is more than the total funding of some of the most important tests in Germany – for example the Grand Prix of Baden, Berlin or Bavaria. The jockey collects five percent of the premium – in this case 15,000 euros – not bad for a two-minute ride over 2000 meters.

A sought-after man

“I can’t complain,” says the 51-year-old de Vries, but he means above all the performance of his horse. “We were doing well, but Salute The Soldier didn’t feel as powerful today as it did last, and he couldn’t accelerate in the end.” The last time was at the beginning of March, when the six-year-old gelding, born in Germany, was at the gates at the huge Meydan racecourse Dubai won the Al-Maktoum Challenge Round3. This brought his team from the Arab stable Victorious around coach Fawzi Abdullah Nass around 200,000 euros prize money.

For de Vries, who has been wintering regularly in either Dubai or Qatar since 2007, it was the last of a total of five rides on the evening of the Dubai World Cup. That alone is something special for a jockey who is not active in the major racing nations. “I’ve probably never had to give so many interviews in one go,” said de Vries. He was a sought-after man, even if besides Salute The Star he only had outsider rides. More than a further fifth and a sixth place did not jump out on Saturday evening.

“Emirates my second home”

Unfortunately, he was not allowed to ride the only German participant that day in the Dubai Gold Cup over the long distance of 3200 meters. On the five-year forest legacy, trained by Ralf Rohne in Dusseldorf, sat, as always, the French Mickaelle Michel, who finished second in the $ 750,000 race. Nevertheless, Saturday was the end of a very successful winter season for de Vries. “The Emirates have become my second home,” he says. “I spend around six months here, the rest at home or in Germany.”

The family man will return to Europe in mid-April and will mainly ride on German racetracks until autumn, primarily for Yasmin Almenräder in Mülheim. In the United Arab Emirates he is employed by trainer Fawzi, who only looks after around 15 horses. “So I can often ride for others, I have an agent who gets me a lot of good rides,” says de Vries.

He came to horse riding through his father. “He owned racehorses, and I’ve always enjoyed horses. I started riding ponies when I was eight. ”When he was 15, he trained with trainer Mets Snackers and was 13 times champion in the Netherlands. Gradually he moved to Germany, in 1998 he had 200 rides here. “It really started in 2005 with Andreas Trybuhl.” He also trained the sprinter Lucky Strike. With him, de Vries won eight group tests over sprint distances, which are also called flying races in technical jargon. So de Vries came to the nickname “Flying Dutchman” and received appropriate attention.

Always in a good mood and very open in the media, de Vries established himself in the German jockey elite and was also German jockey champion in 2014 despite his shortened season with 99 victories. His most important victory on German soil was achieved in 2018 on a world star in the German Derby in Hamburg. How long de Vries will ride is uncertain. “I’m 1.70 meters tall, so I always have to fight for my weight,” he says. “I don’t ride under 56 kilograms. Otherwise I won’t be able to use my skills. ”A subsequent coaching career seems quite possible. “I’ve always been interested in training horses. I would like to do that. ”De Vries has won almost 2000 so far.

However, Luis Saez, who grew up in Panama and worked in the United States, won the Dubai World Cup over the 2000-meter distance on the favorite Mystic Guide, slightly ahead of the Japanese Chuwa Wizard. The four year old stallion Mystic Guide is trained in the United States by Michael Stidham but is owned by Godolphin. Behind this is the gallop empire of the Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed al Maktoum, who has now won his own race for the ninth time at the 25th edition. With another Godolphin horse, Magny Cours trained in France, finishing third, more than eight of the twelve million dollars in prize money remained in the host’s box office.