“Flemish School, 15th to 16th century, in the style of the Italian Renaissance”: With these details, La Suite Subasta, a small auction house in Barcelona, ​​offered the portrait of a man in a red hat at the beginning of 2022. Salomon Lilian, an art dealer in Amsterdam who specializes in Old Masters, was taken aback. “Pretty vague,” he thought. The catalog text revealed that the auction house didn't know exactly what it wanted to sell. The Dutchman was sitting in front of his computer; Like so many of his colleagues, he regularly scours the Internet to see what the auctioneers have in store.

He is looking for sleepers, as overlooked or misattributed masterpieces are called in technical jargon. And this small picture – oil on wood, 52.5 by 35.5 centimeters – seemed not only exceptionally well painted, but also exceptionally well preserved. Also: non-religious portraits from the Renaissance are rare. “Very rarely, actually!” emphasizes the sixty-one-year-old. The guide price for the work of art was only 12,000 euros. Suddenly there was that tingling feeling that always hit him when his hunting instinct was awakened.

Reason enough to call in his colleague and “sleuth” Jasper Hillegers, a Dutch art historian. He started googling. Man, hat, red. And discovered that the picture had been auctioned in Amsterdam in 1928 as the work of the Flemish master Dierick Bouts (around 1410 – 1475). The son of a well-known collector had brought it in at the time. In the online database of the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage in Brussels, Hillegers then came across an excerpt from a German art magazine from 1908: it showed an image of a copy of the “Man in the Red Hat”, which was also attributed to Bouts, but much larger less finely painted. On top of that, the man in the copy was in the company of a lady who lovingly placed her hand on his shoulder.

Her look left no doubt: it had to be a wedding picture. This could mean two things: either there was a counterpart with a woman to the male portrait from Barcelona and the copyist had made a double portrait out of both images, or the “Man in the Red Hat” was only half of a work that had been sawn apart. The question was quickly answered when Hillegers continued his research and discovered the missing woman in a Swiss private collection in Kreuzlingen – just as tall and just as finely painted.

The identity of the couple had not yet been clarified, but for Lilian it was clear: he had to buy this picture. In March 2022, still in the middle of the pandemic, he flew to Barcelona: “I always look at all the works with my own eyes first,” is his motto. He sat all alone in the auction room, because due to Covid restrictions, bidding was only allowed by telephone and over the internet. The competition hadn't been sleeping, there were some whose hunting instincts were also awakened: Lilian had to go for up to 350,000 euros, almost thirty times the estimated price. “I would have offered even more, I had seen the picture,” he says.







A little later during the restoration it became apparent that the “Man in the Red Hat” was actually part of a double portrait: a woman's hand appeared on his shoulder – and a wart on his noticeably large nose, which had also been painted over. Based on this, the person portrayed could be identified because they can also be seen in other portraits: It is Count Eitel Friedrich II von Hohenzollern (1452 – 1512). The woman removed from his side is his wife Magdalena of Brandenburg, who died at Hohenzollern Castle in 1496 at the age of only 36. She married the count in Berlin in 1482. Regarding the dating of the painting, Lilian says: “The wood of the panel was painted in 1481 at the earliest, this is what the dendrochronological examination has shown.”

So all the pieces of the puzzle have found their place. At the Maastricht art and antiques fair TEFAF, the “Man in the Red Hat” was one of the top pieces. As someone from the Swabian school, Lilian offered the picture there. For four million euros – 333 times more than the guide price in Barcelona two years ago. “The identity is clear, the quality is exceptionally high, and non-religious portraits from the 15th century are, as I said, very rare,” emphasizes the dealer. The work has not yet been sold, but there are interested parties: “I am currently in negotiations,” says Lilian. Is the price perhaps too high? “Make me an offer!”