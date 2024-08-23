Mayor Cruz Pérez Cuéllar heard the results of the actions carried out by the heads of each police corporation during the current week, at the meeting of the members of the Coordination Board for the Construction of Peace in Ciudad Juárez.

The session was recorded at the Immediate Emergency and Response Center (CERI) where General César Gutiérrez López of the Military Garrison, Simeón Esparza, Undersecretary of Police Deployment of the SSPE and the second commander of the State Investigation Agency, Gómez, were present.

He highlighted the work of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat, with the seizure of almost 50 kilos of synthetic drugs valued at more than 20 million pesos and the arrest of a couple from Sinaloa.

Also the capture of probable murderers who operated in the southeastern part of the city.