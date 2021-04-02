The Kirchner family wants recover the management of their companies, Los Sauces and Hotesur, investigated for money laundering. But, there is also the Condominium that manages the properties of the Néstor Kirchner estate. Three years ago, Cristina and her children lost the power of administration and usufruct of everything. Now they want to recover it, arguing that the judicial intervention caused millionaire debts, deteriorated facilities and even a vandalized house.

The alleged irregularities were investigated in two criminal cases. During the investigation of both, the justice indicated that the real estate agency Los Sauces and the hotel firm Hotesur never had a commercial purpose, but were only set up as “screens” to enter the market “funds of illicit origin in order to give them the appearance of legality “. Namely: were used to launder money, they estimated that in total, 120 million pesos between 2009 and 2013.

For example, the real estate company had two tenants who represented 86% of the turnover: Lázaro Báez and Cristóbal López. The owner of Grupo Austral was, in turn, responsible for managing Hotesur from its acquisition until July 2013. In addition, with seven of his companies he hired rooms in hotels that he never used.

A fact: to exploit Hotesur, months before Báez created Valle Miter SRL, which lacked all kinds of income. Then Austral Construcciones, whose only client was the national government, made loans and That money went to the Kirchners as payment for the locations. Later, the justice, investigated simulations of contracts and rents.

These two companies want to recover Cristina Kirchner. This week Diego Velasco, prosecutor before the Federal Oral Court 5 (TOF 5) that must try the Kirchners for money laundering, indicated that Los Sauces should be returned to their owners, while the hotel firm should continue to intervene Until an orderly expertise is concluded on it.

What are the problems of the real estate and the Condominium that operates two hotels? Various high-value properties they remain without being rented “or they are occupied by tenants who have not paid for months the corresponding rental fee, “said the lawyer for the Kirchner family.

Two of the main properties owned by Los Sauces are apartments located in Puerto Madero: one has not been rented for two years and “generates expenses constantly”, and the other is inhabited by the ex-wife of Fabián De Sousa and owes millions of dollars. .

During the investigation of the case, it was determined that from 2012 to February 2016 the owner of the Indalo Group paid Los Sauces $ 1,727,500. A report showed that Entrepreneur K rented the duplex for three times its market value.

But the asset statement details something in particular: a loan in favor of the real estate agency for 21.5 million pesos in concept of unpaid rents for the second department in Puerto Madero.

Cristina Kirchner’s lawyer complained that the administration did not collect the rents owed, but the truth is that De Sousa’s ex-wife was repeatedly told to pay the money and it was agreed to pay the expenses. The contract was never found, but it was with a López company.

Another claim sustained by the Kirchner family is the state of the hotel Casa Patagónica Los Sauces. It was rented to Grupo Relats for 11 years, at $ 90,000 a month: “this contract meant a sum of between 10 and 11 million dollars of blank income to the Kirchner economy.” This commercial relationship ended in 2016, because they did not agree on the amount of the canon to be renewed.

Since then, the doors of the hotel have been closed. Los Sauces is located next to Cristina Kirchner’s residence in El Calafate, and it is part of his patrimony inherited in equal parts to his sons Máximo and Florencia Kirchner. The problem is that owes 1,146,940 pesos between municipal fees and services. That figure was included in a tax moratorium.

There is also a set of apartments that Lázaro Báez built and then rented with his companies, which were not able to be rented either. Everything is going to waste. “Who will take care of these damages?” upheld the defense of the Kirchners.

Likewise, both the companies and the “condominium” register “large debts in respect of real estate taxes, fees and expenses, which also have been generating important compensatory and punitive interests that must be satisfied at the moment in which all this disaster begins to be normalized” , claimed the lawyer for the former President.

Máximo Kirchner included those debts generated by those properties of which he owns 50%, in a tax moratorium. There are more than 4 million pesos that will be paid in a 96-installment plan.

To this claim history, it was recalled that one of the houses included in the condominium was vandalized: During the pandemic they entered that house to rob and it was usurped for a time.

This set of properties and companies, with the exception of Hotesur, are closer to returning to the Kirchner family.

