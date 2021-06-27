Million Day extraction today Sunday 27 June 2021: the winning numbers live live

Today, Sunday 27 June 2021, at 7 pm, as usual, the drawing of the winning numbers of the Million Day, one of the most popular games for Italian bettors that allows you to win up to one million euros by guessing 5 numbers out of 55. Many players are anxiously awaiting the result of the draw. TPI follows all Million Day draws in real time. Below is today’s one, Sunday 27 June 2021, LIVE:

MILLION DAY EXTRACTION TODAY 27 JUNE 2021 LIVE

12 27 30 36 53

THE LATEST EXTRACTIONS OF THE MILLION DAY

Below are the latest draws of the game that sees the draw of the day every evening at 7pm followed LIVE by TPI:

MILLION DAY EXTRACTION: PLAY RESPONSIBLY

WARNING: gambling can turn into a real disease. Don’t underestimate the problem: play responsibly. If you have problems with gambling or need advice on such problems, you can contact Responsible player. How to get in touch with Giocoresponsabile? From landline and mobile phone to the free toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and on Saturdays from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it (to do so, call the toll-free number 800 921 121).