Million Day extraction today Friday 2 June 2023: the winning numbers live

Today, Friday June 2nd 2023at 1.00 pm and at 8.30 pm, as usual, the drawing of the winning numbers of the Million Day, one of the most popular games among Italian bettors that allows you to win up to one million euros by matching 5 numbers out of 55. There are many players who are anxiously awaiting the result of the draw. TPI follows all Million Day draws in real time. Here are today’s Friday June 2nd 2023LIVE:

MILLION DAY EXTRACTION TODAY 2 JUNE 2023 LIVE – 8.30 PM

6 – 18 – 19 – 27 – 47

Extra Million Day: 4 – 5 – 7 – 11 – 13

LIVE EXTRACTION – 1 PM

6 – 14 – 17 – 45 – 48

Extra Million Day: 1 – 22 – 26 – 43 – 50

MILLION DAY DRAW: PLAY RESPONSIBLY

WARNING: Gambling can turn into a real disease. Don’t underestimate the problem: gamble responsibly. If you have a problem with gambling or need advice for problems of this kind, you can contact Responsible gaming. How to get in touch with Giocoresponsabile? From landlines and mobiles to the toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it (to do this, call the free toll-free number 800 921 121).