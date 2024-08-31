Million Day draw today Saturday 31 August 2024: the winning numbers live

Today, Saturday 31 August 2024, at 1pm and 8.30pm, as usual, the winning numbers will be drawn Million Dayone of the most popular games among Italian gamblers that allows you to win up to one million euros by guessing 5 numbers out of 55. There are many players who anxiously await the result of the draw. TPI follows all the Million Day extractions in real time. Below are today’s, Saturday 31 August 2024, LIVE:

MILLION DAY DRAWING TODAY 31 AUGUST 2024 LIVE – 8.30 PM

Extra Million Day:

LIVE DRAWING – 1 PM

Extra Million Day:

THE LATEST MILLION DAY DRAWS

Below are the latest draws of the game which sees the draw of the day every evening at 8.30 pm followed LIVE by TPI:

THE DRAWS OF AUGUST 30

THE DRAWS OF AUGUST 29TH

THE DRAWS OF AUGUST 28

THE DRAWS OF AUGUST 27

THE DRAWS OF AUGUST 26

MILLION DAY DRAWING: PLAY RESPONSIBLY

WARNING: Gambling can turn into a real disease. Do not underestimate the problem: gamble responsibly. If you have a problem with gambling or need advice for problems of this type, you can contact Responsible Gaming. How to get in touch with Giocoresponsabile? From landline and mobile phone to the toll-free number 800 921 121 from Monday to Friday from 9.00 to 20.00 and on Saturday from 9.00 to 12.00; through the website www.giocaresponsabile.it (to do so, call the toll-free number 800 921 121).