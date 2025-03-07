Millie Bobby Brown has been this week’s last guest in El Hormiguero. It is the second time that the actress visits Pablo Motos’ program. The first time was for Stranger Things, The series that made the leap to fame, and this time has been to present his latest work, Electric state, which stars together with Chris Pratt.

During the interview, the British interpreter has talked about her projects, but has also opined on the use of social networks and the Bullying that is generated in it and has shared the occasional detail of his personal life.

On this last issue, Brown has talked about the more than 60 animals he has at home, which are for her a “great source of healing.” “I have a strong connection with them. If I have stress or anxiety, I feel with them and notice that I’m wrong. They have a great intuition, they know me. Being with them is my favorite moments, “he said.

Given this, the Tancas ant has asked the actress if she has a favorite animal. “My Winnie bitch, whom I adore, and a goat called Cardi B,” has revealed. “I have 25 farm animals and I have 10 dogs at home and 25 dogs out“He has detailed below.

With this, Brown has said that together with her he has a team that helps him with the care of animals, both those of the farm and the dogs that he has rescued from the street. “I have been vaccinating and adopting to see if you can find a definitive home. I am looking for people who can give them good life“He concluded in his speech.