Millie Bobby Brown responds to journalists who criticize their image: “I refuse to apologize for growing”

Millie Bobby Brown has spoken in Instagram about the headlines published in different media about their image and their physical appearance. The actress and model, who is now 21 years old, has published a video in which she reads what the press has recently said of her, thus addressing an issue that she considers that it is “more important” than herself and which she alleges that it is “necessary to speak.”

Zahara: “If the festivals do not put women in their posters, it is because they do not feel like them”

Brown has been part of the entertainment industry since he debuted in 2013 in Once upon a time in Wonderland. Shortly after, his role in Stranger Things the catapultation would definitively to stardom. Although the actress began to be known when she was only 10 years old, he denounces that, “for some reason,” people “cannot grow” with her. “They act as if it should remain frozen over time, as if it should continue to look at the same as in the first season of Stranger Things”, He says on Instagram, ensuring that he has become the“ objective ”of criticism.

Directly pointing out the headlines that have been written about their physique in some media and the name of journalists, Millie Bobby Brown points to “people who are so desperate to break down young women.” Some of the headlines pray “Why does the gene generation, like Millie Bobby Brown, get old?”, “What has Millie Bobby Brown done on the face?” or “Millie Bobby Brown is confused with someone’s mother while guiding her little sister Ava for Los Angeles.”

“This is not journalism. This is harassment. The fact that adult writers dedicate their time to dissecting my face, my body and my decisions is disturbing, ”says the actress in the video published on social networks, adding that it is” worse “that” some of those articles are written by women. ” “We always talk about supporting and encouraging young women, but when the time comes, it seems easier to tear them down to get clicks,” says Millie Bobby Brown.

The model also regrets that there are people who cannot “support seeing a girl become a woman” into “certain conditions” that are not the ones they have chosen. “I refuse to apologize for growing. I refuse to dwarf to fit into the unrealistic expectations of people who cannot stand to see a girl become a woman. They will not be ashamed for my appearance, how I look or how I present myself, ”says Millie Bobby Brown in the video, which has not taken long to viralize.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie: “Men need to read more about women’s lives”





The actress comments that “we have become a society in which it is much easier to criticize than to make a compliment” and ask “why the instinctive reaction is to say something horrible instead of saying something kind.” “If you do not agree with this, I have to ask you: What really bothers you so much?” Says the actress, ensuring that “we must improve” and asking that there is a change: “Not only for me, but for all the girls who deserve to grow without fear of being destroyed by the simple fact of existing.”